Mesa Earns 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp center fielder Victor Victor Mesa has been named a 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award© recipient for defensive excellence, Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced Monday. Mesa is the first Jacksonville player to win a Gold Glove since catcher George Enright did so in 1978.

A native of Villa Clara, Cuba, Mesa recorded 11 outfield assists and handled all 239 of his total chances to record a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 116 games between Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter. Despite playing in only 76 games defensively with the Hammerheads prior to his promotion to Double-A, Mesa's eight outfield assists finished the season in a tie for the 11th-most in the Florida State League.

Signed by the Miami Marlins as a non-drafted free agent on Oct. 22, 2018, Mesa stole 18 bases in 20 attempts and batted .235/.274/.263 with seven doubles, three triples and 29 RBIs between Jacksonville and Jupiter. He and fellow Marlins farmhand Jesus Sanchez, who earned the honor for right field, marked each of Miami's Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award© winners.

Mesa is the fourth Jacksonville player to earn a Gold Glove. First baseman Lou Klimchock won the honor in 1966. Outfielder Rocky Craig took home the award in 1973 and Enright notched the prize at catcher in 1978.

Like the other eight recipients of the Gold Glove, Mesa will receive his award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2020 season. The 2019 Minor League Baseball recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award© are as follows:

Position Player Minor League Team(s) Major League Organization

1B Will Craig Indianapolis (AAA) Pittsburgh

2B Nick Madrigal Winston-Salem (A+), Birmingham (AA) Charlotte (AAA) Chicago (AL)

SS Donnie Walton Arkansas (AA) Seattle

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes West Virginia (A), Indianapolis (AAA) Pittsburgh

LF Mark Contreras Fort Myers (A+), Pensacola (AA) Minnesota

CF Victor Victor Mesa Jupiter (A+), Jacksonville (AA) Miami

RF Jesus Sanchez Montgomery (AA), Durham (AAA), New Orleans (AAA) Tampa Bay, Miami

C Jhonny Pereda Tennessee (AA) Chicago (NL)

P Matthew Kent Portland (AA), Pawtucket (AAA) Boston

