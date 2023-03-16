Memphis Redbirds Announce 2023 Weekly Promotions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the weekly promotions slated for the 2023 season on Thursday.

Fans will enjoy returning favorites, such as:

Throwback Thursdays presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon featuring the Memphis Chicks, $2 beers and $1 hot dogs

All-You-Can-Eat Fridays

Saturday Fireworks Shows

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays

Weekly Promotions

Throwback Thursdays presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon

The Redbirds suit up as the Memphis Chicks on Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, which include throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 hot dogs. More information can be found at www.memphisredbirds.com/throwback.

All-You-Can-Eat Fridays

With the purchase of a specialty ticket, fans can enjoy a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet featuring wings, sliders, tacos, hot dogs, two drink tickets and more. For more information visit www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat.

Friday, April 7: sliders

Friday, April 21: wings

Friday, May 5: tacos

Friday, May 19: crawfish boil

Friday, May 26: barbecue

Friday, June 9: Italian

Friday, June 30: pig roast

Friday, July 14: sliders

Friday, July 28: tacos

Friday, Aug. 4: Italian

Friday, Aug. 18: wings

Friday, Sept. 1: barbecue

Friday, Sept. 22: sliders

Saturday Postgame Fireworks Shows

Every Saturday between May 20 and Sept. 2, the Redbirds will end the night with postgame fireworks

launched up close and personal in center field. Visit www.memphisredbirds.com/fireworks for more information.

Ice Cream Sundays presented by Prairie Farms

Sundays are Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, featuring free ice cream upon entering to kids 12 and under, and kids can run the bases after the game just like the pros. To purchase tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/icecream.

For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2023 season, www.memphisredbirds.com. Opening Night is Thursday, April 4.

