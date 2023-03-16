Memphis Redbirds Announce 2023 Weekly Promotions
March 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the weekly promotions slated for the 2023 season on Thursday.
Fans will enjoy returning favorites, such as:
Throwback Thursdays presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon featuring the Memphis Chicks, $2 beers and $1 hot dogs
All-You-Can-Eat Fridays
Saturday Fireworks Shows
Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays
Weekly Promotions
Throwback Thursdays presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon
The Redbirds suit up as the Memphis Chicks on Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, which include throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 hot dogs. More information can be found at www.memphisredbirds.com/throwback.
All-You-Can-Eat Fridays
With the purchase of a specialty ticket, fans can enjoy a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet featuring wings, sliders, tacos, hot dogs, two drink tickets and more. For more information visit www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat.
Friday, April 7: sliders
Friday, April 21: wings
Friday, May 5: tacos
Friday, May 19: crawfish boil
Friday, May 26: barbecue
Friday, June 9: Italian
Friday, June 30: pig roast
Friday, July 14: sliders
Friday, July 28: tacos
Friday, Aug. 4: Italian
Friday, Aug. 18: wings
Friday, Sept. 1: barbecue
Friday, Sept. 22: sliders
Saturday Postgame Fireworks Shows
Every Saturday between May 20 and Sept. 2, the Redbirds will end the night with postgame fireworks
launched up close and personal in center field. Visit www.memphisredbirds.com/fireworks for more information.
Ice Cream Sundays presented by Prairie Farms
Sundays are Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, featuring free ice cream upon entering to kids 12 and under, and kids can run the bases after the game just like the pros. To purchase tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/icecream.
For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2023 season, www.memphisredbirds.com. Opening Night is Thursday, April 4.
