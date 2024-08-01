Memphis Hustle to Hold Auditions for Hustle Hype Crew

August 1, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will host open tryouts for the Hustle Hype Crew for the 2024-25 season on Sunday, September 15, at Soundstage, located at 3637 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38111. Registration begins at 2 p.m., with auditions starting at 3 p.m.

The Hustle Hype Crew will perform at all Hustle home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in the Memphis and DeSoto County regions. The Hustle Hype Crew is a hip-hop dance team that will also interact with and excite Hustle fans throughout the season. An open casting call is out for performers ages 18 and up of all backgrounds. Interested candidates can go to memphis.gleague.nba.com/hypecrew to register. The Hustle will accept a limited number of walk-up candidates the day of auditions.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 1, 2024

Memphis Hustle to Hold Auditions for Hustle Hype Crew - Memphis Hustle

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.