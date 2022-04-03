Meet the West Coast Kids

Mankato, Minn - The Mankato MoonDogs are jubilated to announce three new MoonDogs this summer, Corey Sanchez, Charles McAdoo, and Cade Verdusco. All West Coast kids coming to the Midwest for Summer!

Corey Sanchez- San Jose State University

There are shades of Billy Wagner in our next Moondogs player. Another of the new additions who previously played in the West Coast league. Corey Sanchez is a left handed pitcher out of San Jose State University. The Spartans are currently pitching out of the pen with a 3.79 ERA this season. Sanchez has 15 strikeouts to only 9 walks on the season with a stellar 3-0 record. Expect to see him make some hitters look silly at ISG Field. The organization can't wait to see what the versatile lefty can bring.

Charles McAdoo- San Jose State University

The sophomore from San Jose State is the utility man with the action plan. Posting a .378 batting average this year, with 3 bombs and 18 RBIs McAdoo is a coach's dream. Playing wherever he's needed, and bashing the ball when given the chance. The California Kid played in the Expedition League last year and mashed an astounding .372 with 8 home runs. The communications major is a former football player who still runs routes from time to time. Maybe you can throw him a pass this summer. However, we can't wait to see Charles all over the field this summer.

Cade Verdusco- Grand Canyon University

The 'Dogs are jubilated to see this Business Major from Grand Canyon University! Cade, in his first season of play for the Antelope Hit .274 with an OPS above .750. He also hit three home runs in his first season as well. This will be Cade's first season in Mankato after playing in the PGC last summer. The 'Dogs can't wait to see the Sophomore at ISG Field!

The 21st season of MoonDogs baseball is only 59 days away at ISG Field!

