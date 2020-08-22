McSteen Deals in Slammers 3-2 Win over NERDS Herd

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers edged out a 2-1 victory over the NERDS Herd in Saturday night's City of Champions Cup tilt. Slammers starting pitcher Jake McSteen narrowly outdueled NERDS Herd starter Scott Firth to lead his team to the win.

McSteen was dominant on the mound for the Slammers. He pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits and one walk. The southpaw struck out a season-high nine batters and earned his City of Champions Cup-leading sixth win of the summer. He lowered his ERA on the season to 1.66 with Saturday night's performance.

Firth was excellent for the NERDS Herd despite being saddled with the loss. The righthander pitched six innings and struck out eight batters. He allowed two total runs on just two hits and two walks, although only one of the runs was earned.

The Slammers pushed their first run across in the first inning. Catcher Jordan Procyshen lifted a high fly ball to left field, and center fielder Andrew Shaps tagged up and scored. The sacrifice fly was Procyshen's 15th RBI in the City of Champions Cup.

Shaps helped the Slammers score once again in the seventh inning. Right fielder Korry Howell worked a walk and stole second base in the frame, and Shaps followed with an RBI double down the left field line. In total, Shaps was 2-for-4 at the dish with a run scored and an RBI.

Left fielder Jacob Crum also came around to score for the Slammers. In the sixth inning, he hit a rocket directly back at Firth on the mound, which ricocheted off the pitcher for an infield single. Designated hitter Noah Vaughan then brought Crum home with a fielder's choice. The RBI was Vaughan's 15th of the summer.

Right fielder Kevin Watson Jr. was responsible for manufacturing the only run for the NERDS Herd through the first eight innings, as the rest of the NERDS Herd lineup struggled against McSteen. Watson singled to lead off the second inning, stole second and scored on third baseman Tyler Ryan's fielder's choice.

Christian Tripp relieved McSteen with a scoreless eighth inning for the Slammers, and Trevor Charpie took over on the mound in the ninth. The NERDS Herd made things interesting as the tying run reached scoring position with no outs, but Charpie worked around three walks to end the game with a strikeout. Second baseman Matthew Hibbert hit a sacrifice fly to score left fielder Ashton Creal in the final frame, but the Slammers stranded the tying run on third base to end the contest.

The first-place Slammers improved to 15-4 with the win, while the fourth-place NERDS Herd fell to 4-14 with the loss. The Slammers will play the Chicago Deep Dish on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in their next City of Champions Cup matchup, while the NERDS Herd will play a doubleheader against the Joliet Tully Monsters on Tuesday starting at 5:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Slammers 3 4 2 5

NERDS Herd 2 6 2 9

WP - Jake McSteen (6-0)

LP - Scott Firth (0-2)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Jake McSteen (7 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 9 K)

