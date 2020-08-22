Deep Dish Rally Late to Beat Tully Monsters in Home Run Derby Tiebreaker

JOLIET, IL - Saturday afternoon's 2020 City of Champions Cup matchup between the Joliet Tully Monsters and the Chicago Deep Dish required a home run derby tiebreaker to determine a winner. Deep Dish right fielder Andre Nnebe hammered three homers in the derby- including two off of the scoreboard in left-center field- to cap off the Deep Dish comeback and secure the win.

First baseman Grant Buck came through for the Deep Dish with a pivotal two-RBI single in the eighth inning to tie up the game. Buck was 2-for-4 on the day. Catcher Erik Ostberg also swung a hot bat for the Deep Dish: He was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a walk and a stolen base, and he crossed home plate on Buck's eighth-inning knock.

Designated hitter Peyton Isaacson recorded the only other RBI for the Deep Dish in the seventh inning. Center fielder Brandon Riley doubled down the left field line and scored all the way from second base on Isaacson's deep sacrifice fly to center field.

Deep Dish starter Vladimir Nunez went five innings on the hill, surrendering three runs on three hits and four walks. Only one earned run scored against Nunez as the Deep Dish committed three errors in the field behind the righthander. Colby Morris and Tyler White each pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Nunez.

Tyler Jones was dominant for the Tully Monsters on the mound. He pitched seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks. He struck out six and left the game with a 3-1 lead, though he took home a no-decision after the Deep Dish rallied against the Tully Monsters bullpen.

Third baseman Philip Caulfield provided the Tully Monsters' furthest hit of the contest in the loss. He blasted a solo shot down the right field line in the fifth inning for his second home run of the City of Champions Cup. Caulfield was 2-for-4 at the plate in total.

Tully Monsters shortstop Tyler Depreta-Johnson enjoyed a productive day at the plate as well. He singled to lead off the first inning and later scored on center fielder Alonzo Jones' RBI fielder's choice. Depreta-Johnson was 2-for-5 at the dish.

With the win, the third-place Deep Dish improved to 8-12 in the City of Champions Cup. Meanwhile, the second-place Tully Monsters fell to 10-7 with the loss. The Deep Dish will play the Joliet Slammers in the first leg of Sunday's City of Champions Cup doubleheader at 12:05 p.m., while the Tully Monsters will match up against the NERDS Herd in the second leg at 5:05 p.m.

