McCormick Bobble, Spazmatics & Fireworks this Week at Whataburger Field

June 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks are back in town for a six-game series against the Double-A St. Louis Cardinals, with the action beginning Tuesday night at Whataburger Field. Daily tickets and concessions discounts bookend a loaded weekend.

Get amped with the ultimate 80s cover band as the Spazmatics perform a postgame concert on June 20. It's also Three Dollar Thursday, with savings on draft beer and frozen margaritas. Then Bud Light Friday Fireworks cap Gulf Coast Capital Night, presented by Visit Corpus Christi.

Celebrating his highlight-reel catches, we salute World Series hero Chas McCormick with a wall-flipping bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, June 22, thanks to Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair. H-E-B Kids Day and Dollar Day wrap the homestand with a 5:05 start on Sunday, as kids run the bases postgame and families enjoy $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins.

The Dream Come True Foundation - South Texas is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Tuesday, June 18 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- WellMed Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, June 19 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, June 20 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Spazmatics Postgame Concert

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, June 21 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 7:05 pm (gates open 6:05 pm)

- Gulf Coast Capital Night presented by Visit Corpus Christi

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 22 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Chas McCormick Wall-Flipping Bobblehead, presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, June 23 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

Texas League Stories from June 17, 2024

