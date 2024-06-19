McCadden Named Gamblers Head Coach and GM

June 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Green Bay - Patrick McCadden has come full circle from winning a Clark Cup as a Gamblers player in 2010, being named an assistant coach in 2022 to now being the head coach and general manager.

"Winning the Clark Cup under Jon Cooper was an amazing experience," said McCadden. "I could have never imagined what happened then would lead to today. I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead this team and continue the winning culture resurrected by Coach Leone the past two seasons."

Prior to the past two seasons as an assistant and associate head coach with the Gamblers, McCadden spent five seasons with Lawrence University where he served as the associate head hockey coach. He was responsible for the team's penalty kill while serving as the recruiting coordinator. Along with his coaching duties, he was the head strength and conditioning coordinator for the Lawrence Athletics Department.

McCadden played three seasons in the professional ranks between the SPHL and the ECHL. He finished his professional career with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL. During his collegiate years he spent two seasons for the St. Norbert Green Knights where he was part of the 2014 National Championship team. Before St. Norbert, he spent two years playing for the Michigan Tech Huskies.

Prior to his time in college, McCadden played three years of junior hockey. He won the Robertson Cup in 2008 with the St. Louis Bandits and then made the move with former Gambler's coach Jon Cooper to Green Bay in 2008. Under Cooper, he served as team captain when the Gamblers won the Clark Cup in 2010.

