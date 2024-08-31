Mayhem Bolster Blue Line with Anderson

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that defenseman Hugh Anderson has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Anderson, 25, from Green Bay, Wisc., made his professional debut last season with the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons. He added a strong presence on the blue line, with a +8 rating to go along with his three points (1g, 2a) in 14 games.

He also showed his ability to elevate his game in the playoffs with Columbus, with a goal and two assists in just five playoff games.

Prior to his professional career, Anderson spent four years at NCAA D-III Lawrence University, totaling 11 points (3g, 8a) in 70 games. He also spent parts of two seasons in the NAHL with the Philadelphia Rebels and Topeka Pilots.

Anderson and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

