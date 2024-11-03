Mayhem Acquire Allison from Birmingham

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Sunday that they have acquired Parker Allison from the Birmingham Bulls for future considerations.

Allison, 26, from Fairbanks, Alaska, has played one game this season with the Bulls, and began his professional career with the team last season, playing in nine games.

Prior to his professional career, Allison played four seasons at NCAA division-III Buffalo State University, where he was the captain for two years. In his time with the Bengals, he scored 36 points (13 g, 23 a) in 86 games played.

Allison and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action again next Friday night in Huntsville, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

