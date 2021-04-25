May Tickets Updates

April 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Any available Individual Game Tickets for May home games will go on sale to all fans at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

There is no guarantee that Individual Game Tickets will be available for all games in May due to Major League Baseball's capacity restrictions.

Fans will be able to purchase any available Individual Game Tickets for May home games by visiting www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets or by calling (417) 863-2143 starting at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. Digital Tickets will be delivered to your online My Cardinals Tickets account after your purchase. More information will be released about pod seating before Individual Game Tickets go on sale.

For more information on how to use My Cardinals Tickets and digital tickets, visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/digital.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from April 25, 2021

May Tickets Updates - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.