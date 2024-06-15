Max Jensen Leads Vermont to a 4-2 Victory in the First Game of the Governor's Cup

June 15, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt.. - The Vermont Mountaineers got back in the win column with a 4-2 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks to secure the first win of the Governor's Cup at Montpelier Recreation Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 4, Upper Valley - 2

Records: Upper Valley (4-3) | Vermont (6-3)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

It was a pitcher's duel until the bottom half of the fourth saw a solo shot off the bat of Max Jensen break the scoreless tie and give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.

Vermont would build off of that homer with two more runs in the fifth off two RBI singles from Josiah Ragsdale and Sam Angelo.

Upper Valley threatened in the top of the seventh with no outs, but only scored one run off a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Two triples in the eighth from Max Jensen and Beau Root would make it a 4-1 game heading into the ninth

A sacrifice fly would cut the deficit in half for the Nighthawks, but Andrew Luczak retired the next two batters to secure the win 4-2.

Game Notes

WP: Bangs(1-0) | LP: Adams (1-1) | Sv:

Upper Valley has not won in Montpelier since July 8, 2022

Vermont has now won five of the last six at Montpelier Recreation Field.

Josiah Ragsdale extended his hit streak to six games.

Max Jensen has a hit in seven-straight games for Vermont

Upper Valley got the lead-off man aboard in the last seven innings of play, but left 13 runners on base and went 1-15 with runners in scoring position

Up Next

The Mountaineers look to bounce back from Friday's loss when the Keene Swamp Bats come to town on Sunday. First pitch from Montpelier Recreation Field is set for 6:30 p.m. You can follow along on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

