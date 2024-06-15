Max Jensen Leads Vermont to a 4-2 Victory in the First Game of the Governor's Cup
June 15, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Vermont Mountaineers News Release
MONTPELIER, Vt.. - The Vermont Mountaineers got back in the win column with a 4-2 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks to secure the first win of the Governor's Cup at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Basics
Score: Vermont - 4, Upper Valley - 2
Records: Upper Valley (4-3) | Vermont (6-3)
Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field
Rapid Recap
It was a pitcher's duel until the bottom half of the fourth saw a solo shot off the bat of Max Jensen break the scoreless tie and give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.
Vermont would build off of that homer with two more runs in the fifth off two RBI singles from Josiah Ragsdale and Sam Angelo.
Upper Valley threatened in the top of the seventh with no outs, but only scored one run off a wild pitch to make it 3-1.
Two triples in the eighth from Max Jensen and Beau Root would make it a 4-1 game heading into the ninth
A sacrifice fly would cut the deficit in half for the Nighthawks, but Andrew Luczak retired the next two batters to secure the win 4-2.
Game Notes
WP: Bangs(1-0) | LP: Adams (1-1) | Sv:
Upper Valley has not won in Montpelier since July 8, 2022
Vermont has now won five of the last six at Montpelier Recreation Field.
Josiah Ragsdale extended his hit streak to six games.
Max Jensen has a hit in seven-straight games for Vermont
Upper Valley got the lead-off man aboard in the last seven innings of play, but left 13 runners on base and went 1-15 with runners in scoring position
Up Next
The Mountaineers look to bounce back from Friday's loss when the Keene Swamp Bats come to town on Sunday. First pitch from Montpelier Recreation Field is set for 6:30 p.m. You can follow along on the NECBL Broadcast Network.
• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...
New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Mainers Hang on Late for First Home Win of 2024 - Sanford Mainers
- Max Jensen Leads Vermont to a 4-2 Victory in the First Game of the Governor's Cup - Vermont Mountaineers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vermont Mountaineers Stories
- Max Jensen Leads Vermont to a 4-2 Victory in the First Game of the Governor's Cup
- Eighth Inning Heroics Snap Vermont's Win Streak at Five
- Vermont Escapes Late Danbury Comeback, Wins Fifth Straight Game, 8-5
- Vermont Extends Win Streak to Four with a 11-4 Victory over Bristol
- Big Sixth Inning Leads Vermont To 10-5 Victory Over Valley Blue Sox