Mavericks League Announces Radio Partnership

Mickey Walker, CEO of the Mavericks League and Mike Frith, owner of KYKN, announced today an agreement for all League games to be broadcast on KYKN this season. All evening games will be broadcast live on 1430 KYKN and the afternoon games will be streamed live on KYKN.com.

"We could not be happier to once again have top level baseball on KYKN," said Frith. "Independent baseball is just darn Fun. We are proud to partner with the Mavericks League. While the League is new the ownership group is not, they have cemented their legacy and entrenched themselves in the community over the past 20+ years with their good works, commitment of time, money, resources and have created overall goodwill throughout the region. These are all attributes that we at KYKN are pleased to be associated with," concluded Frith.

Mickey Walker added, "We could not be more excited for the Mavericks League to debut on KYKN. Mike and his staff are first-class all the way. This partnership will be a benefit to all involved especially our fans and marketing partners. The meaning of this cannot be overstated. Positioning the Mavericks League with KYKN, the leading station in this area, brings instant credibility to the League and its teams. We are delighted to be affiliated with KYKN."

Only a little over 3 months until Opening Night. The season kicks off Thursday, May 13th. Tickets are on sale now. Be sure to get your tickets In Advance this year. Due to expected Covid-19 capacity limits, the League is anticipating not having any tickets available on Game Days for Walk Up Ticket Sales. Call 503.390.2225 for details.

