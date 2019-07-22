Mavericks Bring Back Sharpshooter Corey Durocher for 2019-20

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed forward Corey Durocher for the 2019-20 season.

Last season with the Mavericks, the Ottawa, Ontario native recorded nearly a point per game in 39 games with Kansas City, tallying 36 points on 18 goals and 18 assists with a team leading plus-13 plus-minus rating. Standing at six-foot-three and 194-pounds, Durocher was also one of the most accurate shooters in the ECHL last season, posting a .217 shooting percentage, third best in the league.

"I am happy to be back in Kansas City with a first class organization like the Mavericks," Durocher said, "The city and the fans are awesome. It's one of the best cities in the ECHL. I can't wait to get the season going."

A sixth round pick of the Florida Panthers (153rd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft, Durocher returns to the Mavericks after posting professional career highs in goals, assists, points and plus-minus. In the 2019 postseason, Durocher was the Mavericks leading scorer, netting five goals and two assists for seven points in the Mavs seven-game series against the Tulsa Oilers in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

