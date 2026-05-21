Matteo Kidd with a Stunner!!!
Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Ollie Wright recorded a goal and assist while Hunter Morse posted a six-save performance as Portland Hearts of Pine took a 2-1 victory against Rhode Island FC in Group 5 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday evening.
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