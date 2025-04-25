Matt Vinc Impressive 48 Save Night!
April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Matt Vinc makes 48 saves to lead the Bandits to a 5-4 win over San Diego, the lowest-scoring playoff game in NLL history.
Vinc Highlights
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
