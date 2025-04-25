Matt Vinc Impressive 48 Save Night!

April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Matt Vinc makes 48 saves to lead the Bandits to a 5-4 win over San Diego, the lowest-scoring playoff game in NLL history.

Vinc Highlights

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.