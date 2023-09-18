Matt Osterberg Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

(Reading, PA) - Reading Fightin Phils pitcher Matt Osterberg was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Osterberg was excellent on Thursday night at Binghamton. The lefty tossed seven-shutout innings, allowing just two hits and six strikeouts.

Osterberg has been impressive down the stretch for the Fightin Phils. He posted a 1.88 ERA in September and struck out 11 hitters, without issuing a walk. Osterberg has not allowed a free pass over his final four starts, dating back to August 19, against Somerset.

Overall, Osterberg finished his Double-A season in 2023 with 1-1 record and 3.26 ERA. Over six starts, he threw 30.1 innings, striking out 30 hitters, and issuing just six walks. He earned the win in his first Double-A start on August 13, at New Hampshire. Osterberg was called up to Reading from High-A Jersey Shore on August 5. With the BlueClaws, Osterberg was strong prior to being promoted. He went 8-5 with a 3.61 ERA with Jersey Shore.

The Phillies selected Osterberg in the 15th round of the 2021 draft out of St. Cloud State. He spent most of 2021 with Single-A Clearwater, where he posted a 1.83 ERA over seven appearances to close out his first pro season. Osterberg spent most of 2022 with Clearwater, having a 3.25 ERA over 22 appearances and 12 starts. He made one appearance with Reading in 2022 out of the bullpen.

Osterberg is the second R-Phils to claim Player or Pitcher of the Week Honors in 2023. Ethan Wilson was named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 1-7. Griff McGarry did capture Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Honors for July.

