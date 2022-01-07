Matt Drayer Resigns as Black Bears General Manager

The West Virginia Black Bears today announced that Matt Drayer has resigned his position as the team's General Manager. The team wants to congratulate Matt on his over two decades of excellent service and professionalism as part of the Rich Baseball Operations team.

Drayer, who began his career in baseball as an intern for Rich Baseball's Jamestown Jammers (NY) club in 1999 and oversaw the franchise's relocation to West Virginia as the Black Bears prior to the 2015 season, has accepted a position with a new startup company and will remain a part of the Morgantown business community.

"Matt has been a tremendous steward of the great game of baseball and of the high-quality sports and family entertainment experience Rich Baseball strives to provide our fans at every event," said Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations. "We thank Matt for his many years of service to our organization, wish him continued success in his next venture and we're happy he will remain part of the greater Morgantown community."

Drayer, a 2000 graduate of West Virginia University, was appointed general manager of the Jammers for the 2004 season before returning to Morgantown in 2015 to assist with not only the launch of the Black Bears team, but with the planning of Monongalia County Ballpark. In six completed seasons since 2015, the Black Bears have drawn over 400,000 fans and captured a 2015 NY-Penn League Championship. That same season, Monongalia County Ballpark was named 'Ballpark of the Year' by BaseballParks.com while Drayer was awarded the NY Penn League 'Executive of the Year' honor.

"I will forever cherish my time with Rich Baseball Operations and the many amazing days and nights at the ballpark with the great Black Bears fans of West Virginia," said Drayer. "I want to thank Rich Baseball Operations for giving me an opportunity in the game of baseball and for helping me grow as a professional and I look forward to being back at The Mon for Opening Day 2022, but in my new role as a Black Bears fan in the stands, watching the future stars of Major League Baseball."

As the Black Bears front office transitions to fill Matt's duties, marketing/ticketing/media requests can be sent to Leighann Sainato (lsainato@westvirginiablackbears.com) while facility requests can be sent to Craig McIntosh (cmcintosh@westvirginiablackbears.com).

