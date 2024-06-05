Match Preview: Gotham FC to Host Angel City FC

June 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC will welcome West Coast rivals Angel City to Red Bull Arena on June 8 (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS), as the home side looks to extend its current six-game unbeaten streak as well as its undefeated record against West Coast teams.

Before the international break, Gotham FC secured a 2-0 win over Bay FC on May 24. Forward Ella Stevens continued her streak of scoring, netting the fastest brace so far this season in the league. Stevens has scored four goals in her last three games. Additionally, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her third clean sheet in six games.

Saturday marks the first time the two sides will meet this season. Gotham FC holds the edge all-time against Angel City with a 2-1-1 record. Going into the weekend, Gotham FC currently sits fifth in the standings with 19 points (5-2-3), while Angel City is 11th with 11 points (3-5-2). Prior to the international break, Angel City most recently drew 0-0 against the San Diego Wave on May 23.

Key Notes

Forward Crystal Dunn has played 10,000 regular-season minutes in her career, the 49th NWSL player to reach 10K.

Forward Ella Stevens scored two goals in a match for the first time in her career, with the brace against Bay FC. It was the fastest brace so far this season at two minutes and eleven seconds between the two goals.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has recorded three NWSL career shutouts, which is already tied for fifth-best in club history.

Berger has appeared in six games as goalkeeper without a loss. The club record is seven, set by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in 2021.

Gotham FC has conceded the fewest goals in the league (seven).

Gotham FC has also faced the least amount of shots in the league at 94 shots.

Gotham FC is unbeaten in six matches, the club's longest run in the regular season since eight in a row between Sept. 4, 2021 and May 1, 2022

Outside the Lines

Saturday is Gotham FC's celebration of Pride.

Gotham FC's Pride limited-edition merchandise collection is available to purchase online or at the game. Visit GothamFC.com to learn more.

WNBA Legend and Gotham FC owner Sue Bird will be at the game and will be available for a meet-and-greet with fans before the game.

Fashion icon Stacy London will provide the coin toss.

There will be numerous giveaways for fans at the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early! The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative Pride pin, and the first 1,000 fans in Fan Fest presented by CarMax will receive a Pride flag and fan.

From 11-11:30am, Gotham FC will host a comedy show featuring Freddie Shanel and Conor Janda at the Crossbar Stage.

Fans can enjoy brunch before the game with Paradise Taco and Sweet Spot Donuts food truck options, as well as mimosas and rosé at Crossbar before the game.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2024

Match Preview: Gotham FC to Host Angel City FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.