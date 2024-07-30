Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Union Omaha

July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

The 'Mingos hit the road to play rivals, Union Omaha, this Saturday, August 3rd at 7pm CT. Omaha and Forward are currently tied in the standings with 22 points, and a win for FMFC could move them to the top of the table.

THIS SEASON AGAINST UNION OMAHA

The last time these two teams saw each other, Forward Madison recorded their eighth win and fifth clean sheet of the season with a 2-0 win against Union Omaha.

Striker, Christian Chaney, scored the 'Mingos first goal of the night and in the game's last few minutes, substitute Wolfgang Prentice buried the ball into the back of the net to secure the win for his squad.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last weekend, FMFC was dealt their first home loss of the 2024 season against Northern Colorado. Hailstorm scored in the first two minutes of the match, and the 'Mingos struggled to find the equalizer, losing 0-1.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvOMA

Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Werner Park - Papillion, Nebraska

FOLLOW LIVE

FMFC Watch Party presented by New Glarus

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Television Wisconsin

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvOMA Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 6-2-4

OMA: 7-3-1

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 30, 2024

Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Union Omaha - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.