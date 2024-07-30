Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Union Omaha
July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE:
The 'Mingos hit the road to play rivals, Union Omaha, this Saturday, August 3rd at 7pm CT. Omaha and Forward are currently tied in the standings with 22 points, and a win for FMFC could move them to the top of the table.
THIS SEASON AGAINST UNION OMAHA
The last time these two teams saw each other, Forward Madison recorded their eighth win and fifth clean sheet of the season with a 2-0 win against Union Omaha.
Striker, Christian Chaney, scored the 'Mingos first goal of the night and in the game's last few minutes, substitute Wolfgang Prentice buried the ball into the back of the net to secure the win for his squad.
'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP
Last weekend, FMFC was dealt their first home loss of the 2024 season against Northern Colorado. Hailstorm scored in the first two minutes of the match, and the 'Mingos struggled to find the equalizer, losing 0-1.
SNAPSHOT: #MADvOMA
Saturday, August 3rd, 2024
7:00pm CT kickoff
Werner Park - Papillion, Nebraska
FOLLOW LIVE
FMFC Watch Party presented by New Glarus
Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Television Wisconsin
In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC
Stats: MADvOMA Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS
MAD: 6-2-4
OMA: 7-3-1
