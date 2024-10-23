Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

October 23, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is hitting the road for their final regular season match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in Windsor, Colorado, this Saturday, October 26th, at 8 PM CT! This weekend's match carries major playoff implications-if the 'Mingos can earn a point, they'll secure the 2nd seed for the playoffs. With everything on the line, every goal and every play will be pivotal. Both teams will be giving it their all in this high-stakes match, aiming to finish the season strong and position themselves for the best possible playoff run.

THIS SEASON AGAINST NORTHERN COLORADO FC

This season, Forward Madison FC has faced Northern Colorado FC twice, with each match proving to be a challenge. In their first encounter on July 27th at Breese Stevens Field, the 'Mingos suffered a narrow defeat, losing 0-1 to NOCO in a tightly contested regular-season match. Later, on September 8th, the teams met again at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium in the Jägermeister Cup. This time, the match was even more intense, culminating in a penalty shootout after a hard-fought battle. Ultimately, Northern Colorado prevailed, adding to the competitive rivalry between the two teams. With both previous encounters under their belts, FMFC is determined to turn the tide in their upcoming match.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

In a tightly contested match, Forward Madison and One Knoxville played out a goalless draw at Breese Stevens Field. Both teams had their share of opportunities, but neither side could find the breakthrough despite numerous attempts on goal. The contest featured strong defensive efforts from both teams, and key saves from the goalkeepers kept the scoreline intact.

Forward Madison's Jacob Crull highlighted the team's determination, saying, "We need to stay focused and play our game. We know we have the talent to create chances, but it's about executing in those critical moments." The match began with a fast tempo as Forward Madison looked to assert their dominance early. An early chance came from Garrett McLaughlin, whose header in the 13th minute was narrowly off-target. Knoxville's defense, led by captain Jordan Skelton and Johan Garibay in goal, managed to hold firm against several dangerous attacks, including a well-placed cross from Wolfgang Prentice that was met by McLaughlin but failed to convert.

Knoxville had their moments as well, with Kempes Tekiela leading the charge. In the 36th minute, Tekiela's left-footed shot from outside the box tested Forward Madison's keeper, Bernd Schipmann, but the shot was saved in the top center of the goal. Giovanni Calixtro also made his presence felt, particularly in the 32nd minute when he received a yellow card for a rough challenge, which marked a shift in the match's intensity.

As the second half progressed, Forward Madison continued to press, with Derek Gebhard and John Murphy Jr. creating key opportunities. A flurry of chances in the 79th minute saw Murphy, Galindrez, and Gebhard all force Garibay into making crucial saves. Gebhard's right-footed shot from the center of the box, following an assist from Crull, went just over the bar, leaving Forward Madison still searching for a breakthrough.

Late in the game, substitutions from both sides aimed to add fresh legs and energy. For Forward Madison, Cherif Dieye and Mauro Cichero were brought on in the 83rd minute to push for a late goal, but One Knoxville's defense remained resolute. Knoxville introduced Rodolfo Castro and Stavros Zarokostas, who brought a new dynamic, but ultimately, they couldn't break through Forward Madison's organized backline, anchored by Osmond and Mehl.

Despite the late pressure and several near-misses, the game ended 0-0, with each side earning a hard-fought point. The draw grants Forward Madison a top four playoff spot and ensures they will host their first-ever playoff match at Breese Stevens Field. Coach Matt Glaeser remarked on the match, saying, "I didn't think it was our best night, but that happens sometimes... overall, it's been a good body of work for us this year, and we're happy to clinch a home playoff game for the first time in the history of the club." He further emphasized the importance of their home advantage, stating, "We've lost one game at home this season, so we're very confident... the crowd brings a lot of energy." Tickets are now on sale for Forward Madison's playoff match on November 2nd at 6pm CT at Breese Stevens Field.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With the last regular season match ahead, here are some key factors to consider as Forward Madison FC prepares to take on Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC:

Look to play behind the NOCO defense: The 'Mingos should aim to exploit gaps in the Northern Colorado FC defense by playing balls behind their back line. By creating opportunities to attack from behind, FMFC can generate scoring chances and put pressure on NOCO's goalkeeper.

Be aggressive on second balls, pressing & counter-pressing situations: By maintaining high intensity in pressing situations, FMFC can disrupt NOCO's build-up play and quickly regain possession. Effective counter-pressing will not only help reclaim the ball but also create immediate attacking opportunities before the opposing defense can reset.

Defend crossing situations well: FMFC must position defenders strategically to anticipate and intercept crosses from the wings, while also ensuring that they maintain tight marking on attackers in the box. By effectively defending against crosses, Forward Madison can minimize scoring threats and maintain control of the game's tempo.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, Forward Madison FC will be playing at home at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, for their first-ever home playoff match! This is a momentous occasion in the club's history, marking a significant milestone as they compete on their home turf in the playoffs for the very first time. The match starts at 6:00 PM CT, with gates opening at 5:00 PM. Don't miss out on this historic event-tickets are ON SALE NOW!

SNAPSHOT: #NCOvMAD

Saturday, October 26th, 2024

8:00pm CT Kickoff

4Rivers Equipment Stadium - Windsor, Colorado

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: NCOvMAD Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 10-2-9

NCO: 11-5-5

