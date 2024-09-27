Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







*SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is set to face Northern Colorado Hailstorm in the Jägermeister Cup Final at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium on Saturday, September 28th! This is a crucial match for the club, as it marks our first-ever appearance in a cup final. Don't miss this historic moment as Forward Madison looks to bring home the trophy!

THIS SEASON AGAINST NORTHERN CHICAGO HAILSTORM

This season, Forward Madison FC has faced Northern Colorado Hailstorm three times, managing to secure one win, one draw, and one loss against the Hailstorm. The most recent meeting resulted in a challenging 2-0 defeat, making the upcoming Jägermeister Cup Final all the more significant for the 'Mingos.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last weekend, FMFC secured a solid 2-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC at Breese Stevens Field. The game was marked by multiple weather delays but despite these interruptions, Forward Madison took control early on.

John Murphy Jr. opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a long-range shot that found the back of the net, giving Madison an early lead. Forward maintained pressure throughout the first half, allowing them to go into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

The game turned decisively in Forward's favor when Spokane's Masango Akale received a red card in the 59th minute. Finishing off a play set up by Murphy Jr., Derek Gebhard scored a goal in the 67th minute.

With this victory, Forward Madison extends the unbeaten streak to eight games and remains in contention for the top of the table ¬â¹, sitting at #2.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With the Jägercup Finals on the line for Forward Madison FC this weekend, here are some key points to keep in mind as they prepare to face off against Northern Colorado Hailstorm:

React quickly in transitional moments: Northern Colorado is known for its fast-paced counterattacks. Forward Madison must be ready to quickly shift from offense to defense when losing possession. Players should focus on tracking back rapidly, cutting off passing lanes, and applying pressure to slow down NOCO's momentum. Winning the ball back early in these moments will help disrupt their rhythm and prevent dangerous counterattacks.

Compact defending in both the 1st phase and deep: Maintaining a tight defensive structure is crucial, both in the initial press and when defending deeper near their own goal. The defensive line must stay compact and organized, ensuring that there are minimal gaps for NOCO's attackers to exploit.

Strong box defending vs. NOCO crossing: Northern Colorado tends to create goal-scoring opportunities through wide play and crosses into the box. Forward Madison's defenders need to be aggressive in defending these crosses, winning aerial duels, and clearing the ball out of dangerous areas. Strong positioning and communication among defenders and the goalkeeper will be key to neutralizing NOCO's crossing threat and preventing easy chances inside the box.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, Forward Madison FC will be playing away against One Knoxville SC on October 1st. The match starts at 5:30pm CT, doors to the watch party open at 4:30pm. Drinks will be available for purchase at the Forward Club bar. RSVP to the watch party.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvNCO

Saturday, September 28th, 2024

8:00pm CT Kickoff

4Rivers Stadium - Windsor, Colorado

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvNCO Match Center at uslleagueone.com

Watch Party

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 6-2-1

NCO: 7-0-2

