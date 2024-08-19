Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Lexington SC

August 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

There's only eight games left of the regular-season and the 'Gos are back to work this week. They'll travel to Kentucky to play Lexington SC for the fourth and final time this season.

The boys are 2-1 against Lexington, and a third win could move them into first place in the USL League One standings.

HISTORY AGAINST LEXINGTON SC

This season, Forward Madison has outscored Lexington five goals to two, and the leading goalscorer for the 'Mingos, Christian Chaney, has two of them. In the last two seasons, Forward has only fallen to Lexington once, which was in April of this year.

FMFC and Lexington are also neck and neck in the Central Group of the Jägermeister Cup, with FMFC in first place by two points.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last Wednesday, Forward and first-place Charlotte Independence drew, 0-0. Bernd Schipmann recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season, tied for most in the USL League One regular-season.

FMFC remains in the hunt for first place, currently tied for second and only one point away from the top.

NEXT MATCH

Next week, FMFC comes back to Breese to play in one of the biggest games in club history. It'll be the final round of the Jägermeister Cup and the 'Mingos will look to secure a spot in the playoffs. Show up and cheer on the boys as they take on Union Omaha on Thursday, August 29th at 7pm! Purchase your tickets here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvLEX

Saturday, August 24th, 2024

6:00pm CT kickoff

Toyota Stadium - Georgetown, Kentucky

FOLLOW LIVE

8/24 Watch Party at Hawk's Bar & Grill

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Television Wisconsin

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvLEX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 6-2-6

LEX: 3-6-4

