Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Central Valley Fuego FC
July 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE:
FMFC finally comes home after a two-game road stretch in Knoxville and Richmond. They'll play Central Valley Fuego FC at historic Breese Stevens Field at 7pm CT. This is the first of four home games in July for the 'Mingos.
HISTORY WITH CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC
The last time these two teams played each other, Forward Madison won on the road, 3-0. Fuego played with a man down after the 60th minute and all three goals came in the first half from Derek Gebhard, Devin Boyce, and John Murphy Jr. to secure their first win of the 2024 season.
'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP
On July 3rd, Forward against Richmond Kickers for their second nationally televised match of the season. After an early first-half goal from the Kickers, FMFC struggled to find the back of the net until the 90th minute when Juan Galindrez scored a near post header off of a corner kick.
Unfortunately, in the last minute of stoppage time, Richmond capitalized on a free kick to win 2-1, take home the Henny Derby trophy, and hand FMFC their first loss of the season.
NEXT MATCH:
The guys stay at home to play Lexington SC in the Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, July 20th. The match kicks off at 7pm CT and tickets are still available here.
SNAPSHOT: #MADvCVF
Saturday, July 13th, 2024
7:00pm CT kickoff
Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI
FOLLOW LIVE
7/13 Tickets
Streaming Video: CBS Sports Golazo Network or WISC-TV
In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC
Stats: MADvCVF Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS
MAD: 5-1-4
CVF: 1-6-2
