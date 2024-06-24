Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs C.D. Tapatío

June 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

After an exciting 2-0 win against former number-one ranked, Union Omaha, Forward Madison plays Liga de Expansión MX club, C.D. Tapatío on Tuesday, June 25th at 7pm CT.

This is the second year in a row that Forward has scheduled an exhibition match against a Liga de Expansión MX team. Last year, the 'Mingos faced Atlante FC, who finished one place ahead of Tapatío.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last week, Forward Madison recorded their eighth win and fifth clean sheet of the season against Union Omaha. Striker, Christian Chaney, scored the 'Mingos first goal of the night and his fourth goal in regular-season play, making him the leading scorer for Forward this season.

In the game's last minutes, substitute Wolfgang Prentice buried the ball into the back of the net to secure the win for his squad, 2-0. Forward's defense has only conceded one goal in the last six games.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC hops on the road to play One Knoxville SC for the fifth round of the Jägermeister Cup at 6:30pm CT. FMFC currently sits in first place in their Group 2 standings, while Knoxville sits third. The game will not be shown in the Forward Club; however, fans can watch this game on ESPN+, Channel 3000, or at Hawk's Bar & Grill for an FMFC watch party starting at 5:30pm.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvTAP

Tuesday, June 25th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

6/25 Tickets

2024 SEASON RECORDS

MAD: 8-1-4

TAP: 6-4-4 (2023/2024)

