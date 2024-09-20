Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Greenville Triumph SC

United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

Central Valley Fuego FC is set to face Greenville Triumph SC for the first time this season in what promises to be an important match for both sides. Coming off a tough 7-1 loss to Lexington on Wednesday, Fuego FC is eager to bounce back and regain momentum as they approach the season's final stretch. The match will be a true test of resilience as the team looks to prove that they can turn things around after a difficult result.

HISTORY VS. GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC

Greenville Triumph SC has dominated the recent matchups, winning the last three encounters, including a 2-1 victory in October 2023. Central Valley Fuego FC's only win against Greenville came in April 2022 with a 2-0 result. The teams have faced each other six times, with Greenville winning four, Fuego winning one, and their first-ever meeting ending in a 1-1 draw. Fuego FC will be eager to break Greenville's winning streak in this season's first matchup.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

With the injury report unchanged, Abdul, Atcha, and Jason remain sidelined, and Mike Elias will continue as the acting head coach for this match. Central Valley Fuego FC will also be without Bryan Bustamante, who is serving a suspension after receiving a red card in the previous game.

NEXT MATCH:

After this match, Central Valley Fuego FC will return home to face Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The match will feature a Fuego Kicks Cancer theme night at Fresno State Soccer Stadium on October 2nd, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM.

CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC VS GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC

SNAPSHOT: #GVLvCV

Saturday, September 21, 2024

4:00 PM PT Kickoff

Paladin Stadium - Greenville, SC

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: MyTV53 or ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: GVLvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

Watch Party at Crow & Wolf

USL REGULAR SEASON RECORD

CV: 3-11-2

GVL: 8-6-3

