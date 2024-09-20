Know Before You Go: 9/21 vs. Knoxville

September 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







As we get into the business end of the season, each match matters more. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more meaningful clash than this one right now. After a gutsy win over Northern Colorado last weekend, Union Omaha are three points clear of Charlotte at the top of the league, with a game in hand. Just below them, however, is One Knoxville SC. A win for the Tennesseans would put them within a point of the top spot with five matches to go. A win for the home side could be a massive springboard towards a Players' Shield with a six point gap on the current third-placed One Knox.

It should be a great, highly competitive match, but it may not be a goalfest. Knoxville's 4-1 win over Chattanooga in August was the only time this season that they've scored more than two goals in a match. On the flip side, the only time they've given up more than two was a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Northern Colorado back in mid-May. This is a team that's best in USL League One at forcing teams into inefficient chances, so it'll take some stellar playmaking to break them down.

ABOUT ONE KNOXVILLE SC

After a USL League One debut in 2023 where they missed the playoffs despite tying for the league's second-best defense (thanks to an attack that was tied for the worst), One Knox has leveled up this season. Their style of play has remained the same, but with an even more effective defense, they've grinded out results to climb to third in the table. This, despite parting ways with manager Mark McKeever over the summer. They've gone 3-0-2 in all competitions under interim management, albeit still with a single goal scored in each of their last four matches.

OKTOBERFEST

This match sees us host our Oktoberfest night at Werner Park. Gate 2 will open a half hour early, at 5:30 p.m., in order for fans to enter and see live music at the stage near the Bud Light Downdraught Bar, as well as getting food and drink. Check out The Show for discounted pretzels beginning at 5:30 and Hot Dog Nation for discounted brats from 6pm.

The first 500 fans to enter will receive an Oktoberfest stein, presented by Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits. Those fans will also get $3 off beer pours into those steins at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar and the Prairie Flower Casino Club.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4:00 p.m. on match day. Oktoberfest shirts and scarves will be on sale, as well as our new Búhos Nebraska Medicine pre-match jersey! Stop by to get all your Owls swag!

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our new and FREE Raising Canes Little Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Raising Canes Little Owls Club, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: One Knoxville SC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvKNX

