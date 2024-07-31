Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

Fuego FC travels to the Volunteer State this Saturday, August 3rd for Match 12 of the USL League One regular season against Chattanooga Red Wolves.

HISTORY VS. CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

Since 2022, Central Valley Fuego FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC have faced off seven times, with Fuego FC having a record of 1 win, 2 draws, and 4 losses. Last season, Central Valley Fuego FC scored five goals across three matches against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. In their most recent game on April 13, 2024, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC triumphed with a 4-2 victory. As both teams prepare to meet again on Saturday, fans are eagerly anticipating another exciting matchup in their ongoing rivalry.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

After a busy week playing 3 matches in the span of 7 days (two of which resulted in home wins), the Fuego boys have had some time to recuperate and train. Clayton Torr and Abdul Cromwell are back and ready to play after getting red cards in Match 10 so expect to see some action from them!

NEXT MATCH:

It's back to USL JÃ"germeister Cup action on Saturday, August 9, 2024 as Central Valley Fuego FC takes on Union Omaha at home for Round 7.

SNAPSHOT: #CHAvCV

Saturday, August 3, 2024

4:30 PM PT Kickoff

CHI Memorial Stadium - Chattanooga, TN

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CHAvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

CV: 2-7-2

CHA: 5-6-1

