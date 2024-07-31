Union Omaha Signs Left Back Charlie Ostrem

July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha announced today the signing of Charlie Ostrem pending league and federation approval. Ostrem had most recently been plying his trade with Western Suburbs of the New Zealand Central League.

A Richmond Beach, Washington native, Ostrem was a two-time Surf Cup champion in his youth career with Washington Crossfire. He went on to play at the University of Washington, where he was Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-American Third Team as a junior, off the back of a season where he provided the most assists by a Husky since 1998. He also takes great pride in his status as a First Team Academic All-American.

Charlie became the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Chicago Fire, signing with Chicago Fire II shortly thereafter. Their head coach at the time described him as tough in battles, running the line "constantly with so much energy," as well as praising his leadership skills. He racked up five assists in the 2022 season, then in increased minutes put up five goals and three assists in 2023.

Ostrem has spent the first half of the 2024 season on the other side of the globe, playing with Western Suburbs in the amateur-level Central Premier League in New Zealand. The club has a partnership with the Olé Football Academy, which has produced several internationally capped players for New Zealand as well as one-time USMNT player Tyler Boyd.

"Charlie is a player that we have tracked for some time, so I'm delighted to bring him into our group," said Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He will make our squad more balanced and competitive going into the second half of the season."

Ostrem will also be linking up with former teammate Missael Rodríguez, the both of whom shared the pitch for Chicago Fire II.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the Union Omaha family. I will do my best to continue the club's winning mentality and family culture. I can't wait to get out on the field with my teammates and meet the fans!" said Ostrem of the move.

Name Pronunciation: [CHAR-lee OH-strum]

Position: Defender

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 155 lb.

Date of Birth: 10/12/1999

Born: Richmond Beach, Washington

Previous Team: Western Suburbs

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 31, 2024

Union Omaha Signs Left Back Charlie Ostrem - Union Omaha

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.