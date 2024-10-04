Match Notes: VFC at HFX - October 5

October 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC faces Halifax Wanderers FC for the final time this season on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Paging Clean Sheet Callum: Callum Irving kept CAV off the board in the last match played to secure his fourth clean sheet of the season. He now ranks tied for sixth across the League for shutouts this year and is one more clean sheet away from not only matching his VFC career high of five shutouts in a season but would also be the first goalkeeper in franchise history to reach double digits in that category.

Concurring Mountains: VFC is sitting just one point out of the fifth and final playoff spot which, a victory against HFX, would move the club one step closer to seeing postseason action for the first time in franchise history. Along this playoff push, VFC could also mark another franchise milestone if the club is able to secure a win at Wanderers Grounds this Saturday marking the first time in club history to pull a full three points in Halifax.

Renan with the Recovery: Renan Garcia registered three recoveries in VFC's last match played to now bring the midfielder up to 177 on the season to lead the Eagles in that category while also ranking eight across the CPL.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.