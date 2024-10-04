2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 26

October 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Forge FC can clinch the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Shield as regular season winners, as well as a place in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, during Matchweek 26 of the CPL regular season, to be played between Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.

Forge FC can clinch the CPL Shield and the Concacaf berth if:

o Forge FC win against Valour FC on Sunday, Oct. 6

o Forge FC draw against Valour FC on Sunday, Oct. 6 AND Atlético Ottawa draw or lose against York United FC on Sunday, Oct. 6.

o Forge FC lose against Valour FC on Sunday, Oct. 6 AND Cavalry FC draw or lose against Pacific FC on Saturday, Oct. 5 AND Atlético Ottawa draw or lose against York United FC on Sunday, Oct. 6

There are no other playoff clinch or elimination scenarios in play during Matchweek 26.

The top five teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which will be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. Teams are battling not only to be crowned CPL regular season winners but for seeding in the regular season standings that may be critical to the length and difficulty of their playoff pathway, as well as their ability to host games at home in front of electric supportive crowds. Find more details on the CPL's playoff format here ; more information on the playoff schedule will be announced once matchups are confirmed at the end of the regular season.

The regular season action will culminate in The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet on Saturday, Oct. 19, when all eight CPL clubs will compete concurrently for the first time in league history, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada. All four matches will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel, accessible by soccer fans across the country and around the world.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will subsequently kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through the 2024 CPL Final, which will be played on Saturday, Nov. 9.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.