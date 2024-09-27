Match Notes: VFC at CAV - September 28

September 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on Cavalry FC for the final time this season on Saturday, September 28 at 4 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Instant Impact: VFC's newest addition Austin Ricci registered his first goal contribution as an Eagle in his first game since joining VFC with an assist on TJ Tahid's first goal of the season. Ricci becomes the fifth player in VFC history to register either a goal or an assist in their first competitive game with Vancouver following David Norman and Paris Gee, who both registered goals in the 2024 season opener, as well as Wero Díaz and Renan Garica, who registered a goal and an assist respectively on Jul. 7, 2023 against ATO.

Joining VFC's Golden Club: Gabriel Bitar could make his 50 th career VFC appearance across all competitions in Vancouver's next match against CAV. Bitar would become only the second player in franchise history to reach the milestone following Goalkeeper and Captain Callum Irving who was the inaugural Golden Club member on Aug. 31, 2024. Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi also marked 50 VFC matches as manager on Aug. 31, 2024.

Leading the Backline: Rocco Romeo currently leads VFC in blocks (14), clearances (78), and aerial duels won (39) which also places the defender in the top 10 for those categories across the CPL, ranking tied-fifth, fourth, and tied-eighth respectively.

