2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 25

Toronto, ON - The following are playoff clinch scenarios for Matchweek 25 in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), to be played from Saturday, Sept. 28 to Monday, Sept. 30:

- Cavalry FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if:

o Cavalry FC win or draw against Vancouver FC on Saturday, Sept. 28

o Cavalry FC lose to Vancouver FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 AND Pacific FC lose to Valour FC on Monday, Sept. 30.

- York United FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if:

o York United FC win against Forge FC on Saturday, Sept. 28.

o York United FC draw against Forge on Saturday, Sept. 28 AND Vancouver FC draw or lose against Cavalry FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 AND Halifax Wanderers FC draw or lose against Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 29.

o York United lose to Forge FC AND Vancouver FC draw or lose against Cavalry FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 AND Halifax Wanderers FC draw or lose against Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 29. AND Valour FC draw or lose against Pacific FC on Monday, Sept. 30.

The top five teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which will be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. The action will culminate in The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet on Saturday, Oct. 19, when all eight CPL clubs will compete concurrently for the first time in league history, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, on One Soccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada.

All four matches will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel, accessible by soccer fans across the country and around the world.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will subsequently kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through Saturday, Nov. 9 or Sunday, Nov. 10, depending on which club earns the right to host the 2024 CPL Final.

Teams will battle not only to be crowned CPL regular season winners but for seeding in the regular season standings that may be critical to the length and difficulty of their playoff pathway, as well as their ability to host games at home in front of electric supportive crowds. Find more details on the CPL's playoff format here ; more information on the playoff schedule will be announced once matchups are confirmed at the end of the regular season.

