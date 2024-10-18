Match Notes: VFC at ATO - October 19

October 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on Atlético Ottawa in "The Outcome! Presented by Tonybet" for the final regular season game of the 2024 season on Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

It's Now or Never: VFC's postseason chances have come down to the 28th and final CPL regular season match on Saturday against ATO, after the team has secured three points in their last three games. Vancouver must win against ATO to jump PAC in the stands and grab the final playoff spot, which would not only send VFC into the CPL playoffs for the first time in franchise history, it would also set a new VFC record for the most points earned in a single season with 32.

Díaz is at the top: Wero Díaz is on a two-game scoring streak where he most recently registered VFC's lone goal in their last match against VAL. That goal marked Díaz's 37th in CPL regular season action which has tied the Mexican striker for the League's all-time leading goal scorer with T. Campbell of FOR. Díaz needs one more goal to take sole position of that League title but a marker on Saturday would also close the gap to ATO's R. del Campo for the 2024 Golden Boot race (who is currently leading at 11 goals) and with no tiebreakers in the Golden Boot race, Díaz could earn his second Golden Boot award in his CPL career on Saturday.

Wanted for Robbery - Callum Irving: Callum Irving tied a CPL record for the most saves in a single match with 11 in the club's previous game against HFX. Now the goalkeeper is only four saves away from setting a new League record for the most saves in a single regular season to overtake former VAL and current CF Montréal keeper J. Sirois, who set the record with 94 stops in the 2021 CPL regular season.

Golden Club gets a Roc(co): Rocco Romeo could make his 50th career VFC appearance across all competitions if he sees the pitch on Saturday to join VFC's Golden Club. Romeo would be the third player to hit 50 appearances with VFC, following Callum Irving who was the inaugural club member on Aug. 31, 2024 and Gabriel Bitar who made his 50th appearance for VFC on Sept. 28, 2024.

