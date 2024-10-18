Canadian Premier League Announces 2025 CPL-U Sports Draft Presented by Degree

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League today announced that the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

The first pick in this year's event will become the 100th selection all-time in the seven-year history of the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.

Eighty-nine different players have been picked to date in the Draft - including eight players who were selected on multiple occasions while U-SPORTS eligible - which serves as a critical link between the Canadian university system and Canada's domestic men's professional soccer league. Fifty-seven of those players went on to sign contracts with CPL clubs. That includes 22 professional contracts and 35 CPL-U SPORTS contracts, which allow student athletes the unique opportunity to earn professional experience while maintaining their eligibility to return to the university-level competition.

"The CPL-U SPORTS Draft has made a meaningful impact on the CPL's player development pathway over the past six years," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Football, Canadian Premier League. "It has provided professional opportunity that previously did not exist to U SPORTS players, many of whom have gone on to success in the League. We look forward to seeing what this year's draft class will bring to the CPL."

The CPL-U SPORTS Draft will once again consist of two rounds, with eight picks per round, for a total of sixteen selections. The selection order of both rounds will be based on a combination of the 2024 CPL regular season standings and playoff results, with the last-placed team selecting first. The selection order will be announced after the culmination of the 2024 CPL League Season, which wraps up with the 2024 CPL Final on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Once selected, players may be invited to pre-season training with their prospective club, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season.

"The CPL-U SPORTS Draft has become a critical platform for student-athletes to bridge the gap between university competition and professional soccer. It offers an unparalleled opportunity for our players to showcase their talents while maintaining their academic commitments," said Matthew Davies, Chief Sport Officer, U SPORTS. "We are proud of the role U SPORTS athletes continue to play in shaping the future of Canadian soccer and look forward to seeing this year's draft class take the next step in their careers."

Previous CPL-U SPORTS Draft picks include such current CPL players as Atlético Ottawa's Aboubacar Sissoko (2019) and Rayane Yesli (2021); Cavalry FC's Eryk Kobza (2023); Forge FC's Amadou Kone (2024) and Garven Metusala (2021); Halifax Wanderers FC's Aiden Rushenas (2023); Valour FC's Gianfranco Facchineri (2024); Vancouver FC's Gabriel Bitar (2019, 2020) and Zachary Verhoven (2019); and York United FC's Trivine Esprit (2023). Former Cavalry FC defender Joel Waterman (2019), who was named to Canada Soccer's Men's National Team for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022©, as well as former Cavalry FC midfielder Victor Loturi (2021), who is now representing Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, are among the standout CPL alums who were selected in the CPL-U SPORTS Draft.

CPL clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts to their developmental roster, which was created by the League to provide opportunities for the next generation of talent in Canada. Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS contract do not count towards a club's player compensation budget.

The CPL-U SPORTS draft is open to any U SPORTS underclassmen with one to four years of U SPORTS eligibility remaining, provided they are in good standing with their school's athletic program and educational institution and are planning to return to school the following year. Players interested in learning more about declaring for the draft can do so here.

Broadcast details and timing of the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft will be announced in December.

