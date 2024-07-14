Match Notes & Starting XI - PFC vs Forge FC

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC will battle Forge FC at Tim Hortons field in Hamilton today at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. After playing in a midweek TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final game, both teams return to CPL action. Pacific has only played Forge once this season, coming up with a 0-0 draw at Starlight Stadium. The two sit next to each other in the CPL standings, with Pacific in fourth and Forge in fifth.

Match Storylines:

End of a Busy Week: The Tridents will finish off the busy spell in Hamilton, after playing two big games earlier this week. Pacific is coming off of a massive CPL win over Atlético Ottawa in a final score of 1-0, with a goal from Zakaria Bahous, his first as a Trident. The team then travelled back to Starlight Stadium, and fell to the Vancouver Whitecaps, 1-0, in the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final.

Dominguez Debut: Pacific's most recent signing, Marco Dominguez, is set to make his debut for the Tridents against Forge FC. Dominguez, 28, is a Montreal-born defensive midfielder, who is also a Guatemalan International. He most recently played with C.S.D Municipal in Liga Nacional. Dominguez also represents the Guatemalan Men's National Team.

