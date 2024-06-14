Match Notes - PFC vs Valour FC

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC meet Valour FC for the second time this season, the Tridents defeated Valour 2-0 on April 19. The teams play in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium at 5:00 p.m. PT. Here's everything you need to know about today's match:

Two Short-Term Replacement Contracts: Pacific FC has signed two Short-Term Replacement contracts for today's match for goalkeepers Daniel Zadravec and Callum Weir.

Zadravec, 24, a Victoria native, will be starting in net for Pacific. The keeper went through the Vancouver Island Wave program from U13 to his high school graduation, and has worked with PFC goalkeeper coach, Trevor Stiles, since age 11. He played five years with the UNBC Timberwolves, earning the Top Defensive Player Award and Team MVP in the 2023 season.

Weir, 20, originally from Haines Junction, YT, plays with the University of Victoria Vikes as their starting keeper. Weir, who was named to Canada's National Men's Futsal Team for the Concacaf Futsal Championship, will be on the bench as a substitute for today's match.

TMG's 100th Match: Thomas Meilleur-Giguère will make his 100th career appearance in the CPL in today's match against Valour FC. The defender has been with Pacific FC for five seasons and has played an integral role on the team's backline.

Moore and Yeates Return: Reon Moore and Steffen Yeates return to Pacific after representing Trinidad and Tobago on the national stage. Both are set to play in the CPL action today which will bring back two critical pieces of attack for the Tridents.

