Match Notes - PFC vs HFX
September 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC News Release
Langford, BC - - Pacific FC take on HFX Wanderers at 3 p.m. PT at Wanderers Field in Halifax. There is just a three point difference between the sixth place Tridents and eighth place Wanderers in the hunt for a playoff spot. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:
Match Storylines:
Back-to-Back Wins: The Tridents are riding a wave of offensive momentum, having netted six goals across their last two matches, both 3-0 victories. Less than two weeks ago, Pacific dominated the HFX Wanderers here at Starlight Stadium, and they'll be aiming for a repeat performance in this midweek clash.
Trust the Kids: Pacific's youth have stepped up in a big way in the past couple matches. Sami Keshavarz and Christian Greco-Taylor, two of the youngest players on the squad, were pivotal in last weekend's win over Vancouver FC.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 18, 2024
- Match Notes - PFC vs HFX - Pacific FC
- Atlético Ottawa and Twice Upon a Time Promoting Early Francophone Literacy - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.