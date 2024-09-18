Match Notes - PFC vs HFX

September 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - - Pacific FC take on HFX Wanderers at 3 p.m. PT at Wanderers Field in Halifax. There is just a three point difference between the sixth place Tridents and eighth place Wanderers in the hunt for a playoff spot. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Match Storylines:

Back-to-Back Wins: The Tridents are riding a wave of offensive momentum, having netted six goals across their last two matches, both 3-0 victories. Less than two weeks ago, Pacific dominated the HFX Wanderers here at Starlight Stadium, and they'll be aiming for a repeat performance in this midweek clash.

Trust the Kids: Pacific's youth have stepped up in a big way in the past couple matches. Sami Keshavarz and Christian Greco-Taylor, two of the youngest players on the squad, were pivotal in last weekend's win over Vancouver FC.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.