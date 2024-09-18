Atlético Ottawa and Twice Upon a Time Promoting Early Francophone Literacy

September 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







For the third consecutive season, Atlético Ottawa has partnered with local charity Twice Upon a Time asking you - the wonderful Atlético supporters - to bring your gently used children's books to our Célébration Franco-Ontarienne match.

The match, which is taking place on Sunday, September 22, celebrates our local Franco-Ontarian community. In a twist on past years, Twice Upon a Time is calling on you to help collect French children's books as we promote early francophone literacy.

Twice Upon a Time is celebrating 10 years of work and 50,000 books delivered to children in need. Committed to making a tangible impact, Atlético and Twice Upon a Time will be heading to a key partner, Coin du Livre bookstore, to read to children with Zachary Roy and Wally the T-Rex.

Twice Upon a Time is an Ottawa-based volunteer-run organization with an incredible purpose: to support literacy and foster a love of reading at home. Help us, help them collect and donate new and nearly new books for children from birth to twelve years of age.

There are so many reasons why book ownership for kids is important. Making books accessible at a young age, is the gateway to a lifetime relationship with books and literacy. They keep a pipeline of books flowing to partners in various health centres, community centres, Boys and Girls Clubs and literacy organizations as well as two First Nations communities near Ottawa.

They also have a program to drop books off for new Canadians and refugees who have yet to find permanent housing. This is such an important effort to welcome those fleeing situations in their home countries. Twice Upon a Time is an incorporated, registered charity and a member of Canada Helps

For Sunday, here are some guidelines for bringing books:

We are currently seeking donations of new or nearly new books suitable for children up to age 12. We have an especially high demand for:

Board books for babies (books that can be chewed, but are not already chewed!)

Books in French for children up to age 12

Graphic novels for children up to age 12

Books featuring children from a variety of ethnic communities

Our aim is to give the children we serve books that are of the same quality as the books we give as presents to the special children in our lives.

We respectfully decline:

Books that are in poor condition - torn pages or covers, excessive writing, mildew

Books that once belonged to a library

Teen and young adult fiction

Text books

Magazines

Audio books

Movies

Recorded music

Dictionaries

Encyclopedias

If you do not have any books at home and would just like to make a cash donation, please click HERE.

Keep in mind, even though books are usually donated for free, there are a number of costs associated with this type of initiative. Transportation, delivery, training, creating educational resources and more. Every little bit helps. Visit Twice Upon A Time's website by clicking the image below...

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 18, 2024

Atlético Ottawa and Twice Upon a Time Promoting Early Francophone Literacy - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.