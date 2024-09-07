Match Notes - PFC vs HFX

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC will kick off against HFX Wanderers FC 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET at Starlight Stadium in Langford, British Columbia.

Key Points:

Battle of the Coasts: With a win and a draw already secured against the Wanderers this season, the Tridents are looking to add another positive result to their record. The teams will play twice more, including today, before the end of the regular season.

International Call-Ups: Reon Moore and Steffen Yeates will represent the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, while Marco Dominguez will compete for the Guatemala National Team in the Concacaf Nations League.

Marvel Superhero Night: Tonight's match is the Marvel Superhero night at Starlight with the CFB Esquimalt and First Responders. There will be various giveaways, Marvel themed food offerings and merchandise, and special guests including the Superheroes of Victoria. The team will also be hosting Ollie Conway as this evenings special guest and honorary captain.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 7, 2024

Match Notes - PFC vs HFX - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.