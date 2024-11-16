Match Guide: 2024 NWSL Playoff Edition: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current: Presented by Inter&Co, Publix, and United Way

November 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride will host the Kansas City Current for its semifinal match - presented by Inter&Co, Publix, and United Way - on Sunday, Nov. 17, from Inter&Co Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Scroll below to learn more about all the special activities taking place Sunday afternoon.

Single Match Tickets

Single-match tickets start at $17 for the Semifinal match against the Kansas City Current at Inter&Co Stadium on November 17th!

Buy Now

Ford Game Day Beats

Ford Game Day Beats

Get ready for the game by listening to Ally Watt's favorite songs!

What's New at Inter&Co Stadium

With new technology upgrades such as 200+ new TVs and enhanced Wifi, updated security processes and lockers at more gates, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings, and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season. Click here to read more about everything new at Inter&Co Stadium this year!

Pre-Match Activities

Opening at 12:30 p.m. ET, Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix located just outside Gate B will feature face painters, photo booth, and games, as well as food trucks, drinks, music, merchandise for sale, giveaways from our partners and an upgraded Publix fan experience.

Grab your pre-match drinks at the new Heineken Star Bar, located in Mane Street Plaza.

Fan Zone Concert

Presented by Heinken Silver, starting at 1:00 PM, catch Cat Ridgeway and The Tourists perform in the Fan Zone.

Student Pass

Local college students with a valid .edu email address are eligible discounted tickets starting at only $10 to select Orlando Pride matches! Click here for more information.

Gate Giveaway

Rally Towels, presented by Inter&Co, Publix, and United Way, will be given away as fans enter Inter&Co Stadium, while supplies last.

Merch of the Match

The Merch of the Match is the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Semifinal Shirt and Scarf.

Patch of the Match

The Patch of the Match is the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Semifinal patch.

Match Day Poster

The Match Day Poster will be available at retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride.com.

Match Day Timeline

10:30 AM - Mane Street Tailgate Parking Opens

12:00 PM - Ticket Office powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A, Opens

12:30 PM - Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix Opens

2:00 PM - Gates Open

2:05 PM - Starting XI Reveal presented by Orlando Health

2:53 PM - Player Procession

2:55 PM - National Anthem

3:00 PM - Kickoff

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.