Match Day Information: VFC vs ATO - July 12

July 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC hosts Atlético Ottawa at 7 p.m. PT

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC hosts first ranked Atlético Ottawa at Willoughby Park for the final time in 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

STARTING XI: See attached for Friday's starting lineups.

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC is coming off an undefeated road streak after a win against Pacific FC and, most recently, a hard fought 3-3 draw against Forge FC. The match saw Gabriel Bitar register his second VFC career brace and the Eagles remained undefeated at Tim Hortons Field in 2024.

Now Vancouver starts a three-game homestand which will see the club remain at Willoughby Park for the remainder of July. The streak begins with a visit from top-of-the-table Atlético Ottawa. In the last meeting between the two teams, Vancouver battled from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Ottawa with a goal from Wero Díaz. Callum Irving also recorded a then-season high of five saves in the match, which he has since tied twice in both of VFC's most recent road games.

Vancouver will be looking to continue their undefeated momentum with a full three points at Willoughby Park tonight.

