Match Day Information: VFC at ATO - August 31

August 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC heads to TD Place to face Atlético Ottawa for the first time in the nation's capital in 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. PT in Ottawa, ON:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC is coming off an exciting 2-1 road victory against Valour FC that featured a last minute equalizer from the Winnipeg-side and a seventh minute injury time game-winner from VFC's newest addition, Ayman Sellouf.

The win created a six-point gap between VFC, who's occupying the fifth and final playoff spot, and the chasing teams. Now the team wraps up a two-game road trip with a visit to Atlético Ottawa.

Vancouver has a season record of 0-1-1 (W-L-D) against Ottawa in 2024 but will be looking to use their current momentum to kick start the final playoff push with a full three points on Saturday.

