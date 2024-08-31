Atlético Ottawa Blanks Vancouver FC, 1-0

August 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa's Callum Irving battles Vancouver FC

OTTAWA, ON - A record crowd at TD Place for the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season saw Atlético Ottawa overcome Vancouver FC to close the gap on Forge FC at the top of the table. A narrow victory, but a dominant performance, kept the party atmosphere going at Atlético's 'La Fiesta Night' as 7,022 fans flocked to Lansdowne to help Ottawa's playoff push.

Midfielder Ilias Iliadis found the back of the net directly from a corner for the second time in three weeks, as Ottawa dominated the attacking stats and struck the woodwork twice.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa moved to second place in the CPL table (10-6-5) following a 1-0 win at home to Vancouver FC.

Score: 1-0. Ilias Iliadis opened the score directly from a corner, with an inswinging left-footed effort (3').

Score: 1-0. Abou Sissoko won a penalty, having been fouled in the box, but Ollie Bassett was unable to beat the keeper from the penalty spot (58').

Score: 1-0. Iliadis almost doubled the lead and his tally, as another direct corner was denied by the post (62').

Score: 1-0. Second-half substitute Rubén del Campo was inches away from getting on the screenshot, striking the post with a left-footed effort (84').

Midfielder Manny Aparicio put in a stellar performance in the middle of the park, breaking down Vanoucver attacks and starting Ottawa's repeatedly.

Aparicio led the team in tackles (4), tackles won (3), interceptions (2), duels (15), duels won (9), aerial duels (5) and possessions won (9).

Despite the narrow scoreline, "it was a game of 3-0 or 4-0, if we were more ruthless in front of the net," according to Head Coach Carlos González.

Atlético greatly outshot the visitors (16-4) but was only able to hit the target on three occasions.

Ottawa generated three big chances, while keeping Vancouver to none and only two shots from within the penalty area (as opposed to Ottawa's 11).

It was a record crowd for the season at TD Place, as 7000+ fans flocked to TD Place for 'La Fiesta Night'.

La Fiesta celebrates Atlético's global Hispanic connections (including parent club Atlético de Madrid) and Ottawa's vibrant Latino community.

Having just returned to the nation's capital after three matches away, Atlético embarks on a two-week road trip before returning to TD Place on September 22, 2024.

This match is our 'Célébration Franco-Ontarienne', presented by CIBC.

Attendance: 7,022

OTHER NEWS

The Atleti Equal Access initiative received some local news attention this week, as CBC News Ottawa reported on Atlético Ottawa's Indigenous Soccer Program. Click here to read the article and watch the video.

Atlético Ottawa received an award from MPP Chandra Pasma as the club celebrated 5,000+ meals delivered to Caldwell Family Centre. More information here.

Atléticostriker Sam Salter was named to the CPL Team of the Week following their performance against Halifax Wanderers FC. Find out more here.

Atlético Ottawa hosted the Official Capital Pride soccer tournament last weekend, to create an inclusivity soccer league in summer 2025. Click here to read more.

