MASL Ten for Ten - Christian "Filly" Filimon (Empire Strykers)

April 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







On this week's episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud is joined by fellow MASL broadcaster, the voice of the Empire Strykers, Christian "Filly" Filimon

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.