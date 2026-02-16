MASL Play with Heart Presentation - Keith Tozer and Ann Marie Marquis
Published on February 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
In November, MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer suffered a major cardiac event at Boston Logan Airport, an event that could've taken his life
But thanks to the bravery and quick thinking of Ann Marie Marquis, Keith survived that day. And today in Utica, they reunited for the first time since that day 3 months ago
This is why we #playwithheart
