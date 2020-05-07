Mask of Smiles: Saints Offering "Buy One, Donate One" Protective Mask Offer to Benefit HealthPartners Regions Hospital

ST. PAUL, MN - Community. It's been at the heart of the St. Paul Saints since their first year in 1993. This community has embraced the organization with open arms and the Saints have reciprocated through numerous initiatives over the years. The Saints are now rolling out a program that assists one of their loyal partners, HealthPartners Regions Hospital who are requiring those that enter the hospital to wear a mask.

Beginning on Thursday, May 7 the Saints will sell cloth masks for just $12. For each mask that is purchased the Saints will donate a mask to Regions Hospital, who will use them for visitors and patients that enter the hospital. The sublimated cloth masks come in three different graphic designs: A Mudonna pig snout, a plaid look with the Saints logo in the corner, and one that features the seams of a baseball on the top and bottom with the Saints script logo in the middle.

Fans can purchase the masks by going to https://saintsteamstore.com/face-masks. Masks will be shipped directly to customer's homes, while the donated masks will be presented to Regions Hospital as part of an event later this month.

The 2020 Saints season, originally scheduled to begin on May 19, will now begin in early July and conclude in late September. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

