Mascot Wedding Highlights Renegades 2024 Promo Schedule

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Love is in the air and wedding bells will be ringing on Saturday, July 20 at Heritage Financial Park as Hudson Valley Renegades mascots Rascal and Rosie will tie the knot before the Renegades 5:05 p.m. game against the Rome Emperors. The Rascal and Rosie Wedding Celebration is the highlight of a jam-packed Renegades promotional schedule for 2024.

"We are so thrilled that Rascal and Rosie are taking a walk down the aisle at Heritage Financial Park this season," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "Having witnessed their flirtation and the beginning of their relationship at the ballpark throughout the 2023 season, we are so glad that they have chosen to host their ceremony at the place that has meant so much to their relationship."

In addition to the wedding, the Renegades' 66-game home schedule features another jam-packed slate of promotional nights, with a unique theme at every home game. The Renegades have a team-record 22 giveaways and several special appearances planned for the season. Previously announced, the team will give away a special 30th anniversary-themed item during every Saturday home game. Additionally, 2024 sees the return of T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union with a unique t-shirt handed out to the first 1,000 fans each Tuesday home game and WeCare Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

Returning for 2024 are the alternate identities the Cider Donuts and Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson. Debuted in the 2023 season, the Cider Donuts was a finalist for Minor League Baseball alternate identity of the year in 2023 after its wildly successful first season. The Fenómenos Enmascarados was launched in 2021 as part of the Copa de la Diversión program. The Renegades will once again play four games as each identity in 2024.

Previously announced in November, the Renegades have 15 fireworks shows planned for the 2024 season. Fireworks shows will be hosted after every Friday home game, on select Saturdays (June 29 and July 6), along with two MEGA Fireworks Shows on July 4 and July 5 to celebrate Independence Day.

"Our 30th anniversary season is going to be a celebration of Renegades baseball and our mission to make magical memories which become life-long memories for our entire community," said Betkowski. "We are looking forward to continuing to provide affordable family entertainment to the Hudson Valley with our unique theme nights and experiences."

Highlights of the Renegades 2024 promotional schedule are as follows:

Theme Night Highlights

April 16: Opening Night

April 17: Swedish Furniture Night - Why are there so many extra dowels?

April 21: Jewish Heritage Night

April 23: Dead Meme Night - Celebrate meme culture and some of the originals. Actual Advice Mallard says it's a great idea!

April 24: Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 15: Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 16: Art in the Park - Celebrating the vibrant arts scene in the Hudson Valley

May 17: Baseball (Rosie's Version) - Players gonna play, play, play, play, play

May 27: Memorial Day

May 31: Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines

June 11: Pride Night

June 13: Rascal and Rosie's Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

June 16: Father's Day

June 28: Make-A-Wish Night presented by Mirabito Energy Products

June 30: Autism Awareness Day

July 4: Independence Day

July 6: Wade Davis Night

July 20: Rascal and Rosie's Wedding

July 31: Camp Day

Aug. 4: Star Wars Day

Aug. 14: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super HeroTM!

Aug. 22: Skip Work Day

Aug. 23: Italian Heritage Night

Aug. 25: Veterans Day

Sept. 5: First Responders Night

Sept. 8: Celebrating the Next 30 Years...

Fireworks Schedule

April: 19 & 26

May: 17 & 31

June: 14, 28 & 29

July: 4*, 5*, 6, & 19

August: 2, 16 & 23

September: 7

Saturday 30th Anniversary Giveaways (all giveaways for 1,000 fans)

April 20, Renegades in the 1990s: 30th Anniversary Logo Luggage Tag.

April 27, Renegades in the 2000s: Rascal Growth Chart presented by Our Lady of Lourdes High School.

May 18, Renegades in the 2010s: Commemorative 2012 New York-Penn League Championship Ring Replica.

June 1, Renegades in the 2020s: 2024 Renegades Baseball Card Team Set.

June 15, 1994 Night: Replica 1994 Renegades Jersey presented by Hannaford Supermarkets.

June 29, Kids' Opening Day: Spencer Jones Bobblehead presented by WRWD.

July 6, Wade Davis Night: Wade Davis Poster.

July 20, Rascal & Rosie Wedding Celebration: Commemorative 1999 New York-Penn League Championship Ring Replica presented by Hannaford Supermarkets.

Aug. 3, Ejection Night: Heritage Financial Park Replica Statue presented by TWC Landscaping & Pools.

Aug. 17, Magic Night: Renegades Tin Lunchbox.

Aug. 24, Alumni Night: Renegades Mount Rushmore presented by K-104.7. Players on the Mount Rushmore will be announced at a later date.

Sept. 7, Fan Appreciation Night: Commemorative 2017 New York-Penn League Championship Ring Replica.

Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets (250 kids 12 & under)

Thursday, June 13 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

Tuesday, July 30 vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Sunday, Aug. 18 vs Hickory Crawdads

Copa de la Diversión

Sunday, June 2: National Puerto Rican Day

Sunday, July 21: Festival Columbiano

Sunday, Aug. 18: Roberto Clemente's 90th Birthday

Friday, Sept. 6: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

Cider Donuts

Sunday, May 19 vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Friday, June 14 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

Tuesday, July 30 vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Thursday, Aug. 15 vs Hickory Crawdads

Special Appearances

June 16: Bucket Ruckus

July 6: Wade Davis

Aug. 15: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

More appearances, special events, and theme nights, including the Renegades full weekly promotions schedule, will be released in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season go on sale at noon on Monday, Jan. 22. Fans can purchase tickets to any game throughout the season online, calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or by coming to Heritage Financial Park in person.

