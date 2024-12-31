Maschmeyer Steals Three Points in Toronto on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO (Dec. 31, 2024) - New Year's Eve delivered yet another PWHL nail-biter with Toronto and Ottawa battling down to the wire. Toronto threw 38 shots at Ottawa's Emerance Maschmeyer, but could not overcome a last-minute go-ahead goal by Jincy Roese. After a scoreless opening period, Ottawa broke the deadlock in the second when Ronja Savolainen scored her first PWHL goal. Sceptres' forward Hannah Miller lit the lamp for her third goal of the season late in the third period, but when Roese scored with under two minutes to play, the Charge secured the 2-1 win despite registering just 13 shots on goal.

It was a game with a lot of emotions as both teams exchanged players late last night, with Jocelyne Larocque and Victoria Bach becoming members of the Ottawa Charge, and Savannah Harmon and Hayley Scamurra joining the Toronto Sceptres.

QUOTES

Charge new defender Jocelyne Larocque on her first game against Toronto: "This is a game that I will remember for the rest of my life. It was odd. It was bizarre. Especially since we were playing in Toronto. That's part of pro sports. This league is what we fought so hard for and it's part of it. I'm pretty lucky that I get to live these emotions. I live a pretty good life. I have my health and my happiness. I'm excited to be part of Ottawa. The vibes are great. Everyone was so welcoming, the staff and the players. I'm excited for 2025."

Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer on playing behind veteran Jocelyne Larocque: "It's not an easy position that she is in right now. She's such a pro. She came in the dressing room with a smile and that's not easy to do. She was able to turn around her emotions. She joined the team today and played a heck of a game. Personally, I love that Joce is on our team. She's a solid defender. One of the best that played in front of me. Besides that, she's such an incredible player, she's a great leader and an awesome person. She's going to add a lot in our locker room."

Sceptres defender Renata Fast on losing her long-time defence partner, but gaining back an old one in Harmon: "It's definitely emotional. It's tough to see someone who means so much to the team and the organization, and someone who's been a big part of the player that I am today, to see her move to a different team... but as you said, Savs [Harmon] and I have history together. We're really good friends and it was a comfort knowing that Savs was coming as well, and that I have that comfort with her."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on what the group will be working on in practice given they out-shot Ottawa so much: "I think you've got to put a lot of things in perspective. We also just mentioned, some nights they all go in and some nights they don't. I think if you dive too deep into why you didn't score, you drive yourself crazy. We know what we've got to continue to work on, and we'll continue to work on those things. I'm sure if you were to have that same game tomorrow night, you'd get more results and more goals will go in so, I think you can't dwell on that too much. The one thing we did talk about in the dressing room was that the two goals against were a result of some questionable line changes that I think if we clean up, we'll just put ourselves in a better chance for success moving forward."

NOTABLES

Ottawa defeated Toronto by a one-goal margin in regulation for the second time this season, following a 3-2 win at home on Dec. 3. During the inaugural season, all five games between these teams were decided by margins of two or more goals. In one-goal games against all other opponents, the Charge have an all-time record of 0-1-7-6.

Toronto outshot Ottawa 38-13 for the largest shot differential (25) in regular-season PWHL history. The previous record was 23 (Boston 46, New York 23 on March 10). This was the Sceptres first loss in three games this season when outshooting their opponent.

The Charge had 13 shots on goal which is the lowest single-game total in PWHL history. Each period total (4-4-5) was their lowest period total of the season.

In her Ottawa debut, Jocelyne Larocque played 19:16 on the Charge's top defensive pairing alongside Jincy Roese. Newly acquired forward Victoria Bach played 14:48 on the left side of the team's second line with Gabbie Hughes and Danielle Serdachny. Both players finished with plus-1 ratings.

For Toronto, Savannah Harmon played 24:56 in her first game with the Sceptres and recorded two shots on goal on the team's top defensive pairing alongside Renata Fast. Up front, Hayley Scamurra played 15:32, recorded three shots on goal, and a penalty while playing right wing on the team's second line with Blayre Turnbull and Emma Maltais.

Emerance Maschmeyer, the PWHL's First Star of the Week, became the first goaltender to start six games this season. She leads the league with a .938 save percentage and is tied for the league-lead with three wins and a goals-against-average of 2.00.

Ronja Savolainen 's goal was the first of her PWHL career. The second-round pick from Finland tallied on her 14th shot of the campaign to become the fifth European-born player on the Charge to score a goal this season. Ottawa has now scored the first goal in five of their seven games.

Jincy Roese 's second goal of the season is her first career game-winner. She is now tied for third in PWHL scoring among defenders with five points in seven games (2G, 3A), which equals her 24-game total (5A) during the inaugural season.

Hannah Miller leads the PWHL with two power play goals this season. Her three goals are tied for second overall.

Toronto's Sarah Nurse recorded an assist to extend her point streak to three games (1G, 2A). Her six points (3G, 3A) in seven games is tied with Renata Fast (6A) for the team lead. Fast's season-opening six game point streak came to an end tonight.

Toronto's Izzy Daniel recorded her first career PWHL assist. The third-round pick has three points in seven games (2G, 1A) to lead all Sceptres rookies.

Sceptres rookie defender Rylind MacKinnon returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension. She was credited with two shots on goal in 7:23 minutes played.

Sceptres rookie goaltender Raygan Kirk started for the third straight game and made 11 saves.

At 2:58 of the third period, a potential goal by Ottawa's Emily Clark was reviewed by the PWHL Central Situation Room where it was determined that the puck was propelled into the net with a distinct kicking motion. The goal was disallowed.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 0 1 1 - 2

Toronto 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Ottawa, Savolainen 1 7:12. Penalties-Flanagan Tor (delay of game), 1:42; Scamurra Tor (holding), 14:46; served by Jenner Ott (too many players), 15:42.

3rd Period-2, Toronto, Miller 3 (Nurse, Daniel), 14:01 (PP). 3, Ottawa, Roese 2 18:50. Penalties-Tejralová Ott (interference), 8:06; Vanišová Ott (major-boarding, game misconduct), 11:51.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 4-4-5-13. Toronto 8-14-16-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 0 / 2; Toronto 1 / 4.

Goalies-Ottawa, Maschmeyer 3-2-0-1 (38 shots-37 saves). Toronto, Kirk 1-1-1-0 (13 shots-11 saves).

A-8,278 (sell out)

THREE STARS

1. Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) 37 SV

2. Jincy Roese (OTT) GWG

3. Hannah Miller (TOR) 1G

STANDINGS

Ottawa (3-0-1-3) - 10 PTS - 3rd Place

Toronto (2-0-1-4) - 7 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Ottawa: Tuesday, January 7 at New York at 7:00 p.m. ET

Toronto: Wednesday, January 8 vs. Montréal at 10:00 p.m. ET (Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC)

