PWHL Takeover Tour to Launch in Seattle with Full Slate of Events

December 31, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO (Dec. 31, 2024) - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is launching its first of nine PWHL Takeover Tour© games on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in Seattle where the Boston Fleet will host the Montréal Victoire at Climate Pledge Arena.

Fans are invited to attend the open practices for both teams on Saturday, January 4, at Kraken Community Iceplex. This unique opportunity allows attendees to see the teams in action as they prepare for the big game. No registration or fee is required for attendance. Following the practices, select players from both teams will participate in autograph sessions. Additionally, the PWHL will host a sold-out youth hockey clinic with girls from the Seattle area.

Media are invited to cover any of the following events.

Seattle Schedule of Events:

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Noon - 1:15 p.m. PT

Montréal Victoire Open Practice

Kraken Community Iceplex (Starbucks Rink 1)

10601 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

1:30 - 1:50 p.m. PT

Montréal Victoire autograph signing with select players - first 50 fans in line

Kraken Community Iceplex (vestibule 1)

1:30 - 2:45 p.m. PT

Boston Fleet Open Practice

Kraken Community Iceplex (Starbucks Rink 1)

3:00 - 3:20 p.m. PT

Boston Fleet autograph signing with select players - first 50 fans in line

Kraken Community Iceplex (vestibule 1)

2:15 - 3:15 p.m. PT

PWHL Girls' Clinic (PWHL players to participate during a portion)

Kraken Community Iceplex (Smartsheet Rink 2)

7:00 p.m. PT

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken - Montréal and Boston players to attend

Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025

1:00 p.m. PT

Montréal at Boston Game

Climate Pledge Arena

Limited tickets to the Jan. 5 game are available at thepwhl.com/tickets.

The PWHL Takeover Tour© is a slate of nine neutral-site regular-season games that will be played outside the League's current complement of cities. The nine games will be played over a span of 84 days beginning Jan. 5, predominantly at venues that serve as home arenas to NHL teams.

